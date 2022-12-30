Job Alert : Telangana to Recruit 5,204 Staff Nurses Soon

Hyderabad: Releasing yet another employment notification, Telangana government on Friday said it will recruit Staff Nurses at various levels in the Medical and Health department. The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana released a notification to fill 5,204 posts of Staff Nurse in the state’s healthcare facilities.

Of the 5,204 vacant posts notified by MHRSB, 823 posts are under Director of Medical Education/ Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 757 in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), 81 in MNJ Cancer Hospital, Red Hills, eight in Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, 127 in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 197 Staff Nurses in Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 74 in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 13 in Telangana Residential Education Institutional Society.

