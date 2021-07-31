ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: No Exams Required

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: There's some good news for young people who want to work for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). The ITBP is accepting applications for constable positions. Interested and qualified individuals may apply for these positions through the ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 by visiting the website.

The ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 registration period began on July 5 and will finish on September 2, 2021.

The DIRECT LINK to apply for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 can be found here. They should also read the official ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 notice before applying for the positions. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force will fill 65 non-gazetted and non-ministerial constable (general duty) positions in Group ‘C' under the sports quota (ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021).

Important Dates for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

Start date to apply online – July 5, 2021

Last date to apply online – September 2, 2021

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

Candidates must have passed a recognised board's Matriculation (10th) or equivalent test.

Age Limit for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

The candidate's age range should be between 18 and 23 years old.

Application Fee for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100 as part of the application process.

Selection Process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021:

Documents, Physical Standard Tests, and Detailed Medical Tests will be required of candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for all categories of applicants, i.e. UR, SC, ST, and OBC, shall be 08.