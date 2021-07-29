Indian Navy Jobs: Interviews In Visakhapatnam, Last Date to Apply July 30

Indian Navy Jobs: There are several employment possibilities in both the public and private sectors for the unemployed. Many businesses also put out a slew of job postings. For individuals looking for work in the Indian Navy, there is good news.

To fill vacancies in the Navy, a Short Service Commission notification was issued. Every year, the Indian Navy Entrance Test fills these positions (INET). The Indian Navy will fill these positions based on the results of the Service Selection Board (SSB).

In the Electrical Branch, there are a total of 40 openings that will be filled through this announcement. The application period is currently open, and the deadline to apply is July 30 which means you have just a day left. On September 21, 2021, the SSB interview will take place. The programme will begin in January of 2022.

You can get complete information on this notification, you can check the link. Before applying for these positions, candidates should read the announcement carefully and familiarise themselves with the requirements. But there's more: only unmarried males are eligible to apply for these positions. The Electronic Branch course will begin in January 2022. The Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala, will host the training.

Qualifications: Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics and Communication, Power Engineering, Power Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Applied Electronics and Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Instrument Electronics, and Applied Electronics.

These positions are open to those born between January 2, 1997, and July 1, 2002. The SSB Interview, Medical Exam, and Merit List will be used to select candidates. The interviews will take place in Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Bhopal, among other cities.

To apply for these positions, candidates can visit the link. The Electrical Branch will get the notification. After reading the message in its entirety, click APPLY ONLINE and fill out the application form completely.