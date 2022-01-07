Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022, Check Deets

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has issued an official notice seeking applications from male Indian residents who meet the educational and age requirements for the positions of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik.

On the official website, the application procedure for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 for 322 positions has begun.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total posts: 322

Name of the post:

Navik (General Duty): 260

Navik (Domestic Branch): 35

Yantrik (Mechanical): 13

Yantrik (Electrical): 9

Yantrik (Electronics): 5

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Qualifications Required

(a) Navik (General Duty) -- 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(b) Navik (Domestic Branch) -- 10th Class passed from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

(c) Yantrik -- 10th class passed from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and a Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics/Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of 3 or 4 years approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

OR

Classes 10th & 12th class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)"AND"Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics/Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 2 or 3 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021:

'Only online applications will be accepted.' Candidates must go to the official website and follow the steps for enrolling their e-mail address and phone number.

In one cycle, a candidate can only apply for one post: Navik (DB) or Navik (GD), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), or Yantrik (Electronics).

Direct link to apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Direct link for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification

Examination Fee:

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 (Rupees Two hundred Fifty only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

Important Dates:

Last date to apply - January 14, 2022