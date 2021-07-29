Indian Army Recruitment Rally Andhra Pradesh: Check Qualification, Last Date to Apply

New Delhi: The Indian Army is holding Army Recruitment Rallies around the country for various positions, such as Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, and Soldier Technical.

Candidates from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the Army Recruitment Rally. To participate in the Army Recruitment Rally, you must first register online. Take a look at the information provided below.

The Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Post: Sepoy Pharma

Army Recruitment Rally dates: September 16 to September 30

Rally Place: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS), Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Army Recruitment Rally dates: December 14 to December 31.

Rally Place: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) ('X' Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 20 to September 3

Rally Place: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

(Note: Only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply.)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Army Recruitment Rally Dates: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Rally Place: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 28.

(Note: Only candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kinnaur districts can apply)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 16 to August 31.

Rally Place: Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Registration: Online registration is a must and will close on August 3.

(Note: Only candidates from six Andhra districts - Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry's Yanam districts can apply.)