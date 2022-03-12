Indian Army Job Notification: Check Eligibility and Vacant Positions, Apply Here
Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: Are you interested in joining the Indian Army? The Indian Army has announced a new job opportunity for both male and female applicants. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Army can apply at the official website.
Please read the entire article before applying for the jobs to learn about the eligibility criteria and other crucial data about the Indian Army's latest recruiting drive in 2022.
Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Job Descriptions
The Indian Army will fill vacancies for SSC Technical Officer Recruiting 2022 through this recruitment process. For males under the 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) and women under the 30th Course Short Service Commission, the online application process begins today, March 8. (Tech).
The Indian Army SSC Technical Online Application form is due on April 6, 2022, at this link.
The Indian Army's SSC course will begin in October 2022. The official announcement was made in the employment publication on March 5, 2022.
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Post Details
SSC Tech Men's 59th course
SSC Tech Women's 30th Course
Widows of Defence Personnel
Important Dates
Submission of Indian Army SSC Officer online application - 08 March 2022
Last Date to submit Indian Army SSC Officer online application - 06 April 2022
Indian Army SSC Course Date - October 2022
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Salary Details
Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500
Captain Level 10B 61,300-1,93,900
Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200
Major Level 11 69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1,82,200-2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16 2,05,400-2,24,400
VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)
COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)
Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Eligibility Criteria, 2022:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates with an engineering degree from a recognised institution or institute are eligible to apply.
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Age Limit
The minimum age requirement for this position is 20 years, while the maximum age requirement is 27 years.
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected based on the following details:
Shortlisting of Applications
SSB Interview (Stage I & II)
Medical Examination
Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit the Indian Army's official website at official website.
- Select 'Registration Link' from the drop-down menu.
- Submit the information requested on the page.
- Please upload your files.
- Create a web application form.
- Get your application form here.
- Make a copy of the online application.