Indian Army Job Notification: Check Eligibility and Vacant Positions, Apply Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: Are you interested in joining the Indian Army? The Indian Army has announced a new job opportunity for both male and female applicants. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Army can apply at the official website.

Please read the entire article before applying for the jobs to learn about the eligibility criteria and other crucial data about the Indian Army's latest recruiting drive in 2022.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Job Descriptions

The Indian Army will fill vacancies for SSC Technical Officer Recruiting 2022 through this recruitment process. For males under the 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) and women under the 30th Course Short Service Commission, the online application process begins today, March 8. (Tech).

The Indian Army SSC Technical Online Application form is due on April 6, 2022, at this link.

The Indian Army's SSC course will begin in October 2022. The official announcement was made in the employment publication on March 5, 2022.

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Post Details

SSC Tech Men's 59th course

SSC Tech Women's 30th Course

Widows of Defence Personnel

Important Dates

Submission of Indian Army SSC Officer online application - 08 March 2022

Last Date to submit Indian Army SSC Officer online application - 06 April 2022

Indian Army SSC Course Date - October 2022

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Salary Details

Lieutenant Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain Level 10B 61,300-1,93,900

Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200

Major Level 11 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG +Scale Level 16 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Eligibility Criteria, 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates with an engineering degree from a recognised institution or institute are eligible to apply.

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer: Age Limit

The minimum age requirement for this position is 20 years, while the maximum age requirement is 27 years.

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on the following details:

Shortlisting of Applications

SSB Interview (Stage I & II)

Medical Examination

Indian Army SSC Technical Officer Recruitment 2022: How to apply