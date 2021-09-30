India Post Recruitment: Various Vacancies Announced, Check Details Here

Hyderabad: The India Post has issued a notification on its official website at this link for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle as postal assistants/sorting assistants, postmen, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

India Post Recruitment: Number Of Vacancies

There are 46 openings for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) with India Post.

India Post Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates for Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Postman must be between the ages of 18 and 27. SC, ST, and OBC applicants are eligible for age relaxation.

MTS Staff: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25. SC, ST, and OBC applicants are eligible for age relaxation.

India Post Recruitment: Scale Of Pay

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Rs 25,550 to Rs 81,000 in Level 4

Postman: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in Level 3

MTS Staff: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level 1

India Post Recruitment: How To Apply

Eligible applicants should send their completed application form, as well as self-attested copies of all required documents, to the following address:

The Assistant Director (Recruitment)

C/o the Chief Postmaster General

Uttar Pradesh Circle

Lucknow – 226001

India Post Recruitment Last Date: Interested candidates can apply till November 5, 2021.

Click here to check out the official India Post Recruitment 2021.