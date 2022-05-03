India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Gramik Dak Sevak Posts, Check Deets

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post is accepting applications for Gramik Dak Sevak positions. Candidates interested in applying for the positions may visit the India Post GDS recruiting portal at this link. The registration period began on May 2 and will run until June 5, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in various states throughout the nation as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevaks. For more information on eligibility, the selection process, and other criteria, see the sections below.

Eligibility Criteria

All approved categories of GDS require candidates to have a secondary school examination pass certificate of the 10th standard, having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognised board of school education by the Government of India, State Governments, or Union Territories in India. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

Application Fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for all positions advertised in the chosen Division. All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates, and Transwomen candidates, however, are exempt from paying the cost.