IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Now

IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2021: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has asked qualified applicants to apply online for the position of Executive, which will be filled on a contract basis at the bank's various branches and offices.

Interested applicants can apply online till August 18 at the official website idbibank.in. A total of 920 executive positions have been advertised by IDBI. The employment will be on a contractual basis, initially for a term of one year, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on successful performance, fulfilment of assigned obligatory e-learning certificates, and the availability of vacancies.

Candidates will be chosen based on an online test scheduled for September 5. The test will be for 150 marks and will take 90 minutes to complete.

For further information, candidates should read the IDBI Bank Executive recruitment 2021 official notification attentively.

Here is the official notification for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: 20-25 years old as of July 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A graduate in any field from a recognised university with a minimum of 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST/PWD).

Application fee:

SC/ST/PWD applicants must pay a Rs 200 online application fee, while all others must pay Rs 1000.

Steps To Apply For IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021:

Visit the link to learn more about the IDBI recruitment notification.

On the site, go to the ‘Careers' section and then to ‘Current Openings.'

To apply for executive positions, go to the Apply Now page.

Create a profile on the IBPS site using your personal information.

Login, fill out the application form and submit your documents.

The application fee must be paid.

Submit the form and keep a copy of it for future use.

Here is a direct link to the IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 application.