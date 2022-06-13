IBPS CRP RRB XI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8106 Office Asst, Officer Scale I, II, III Posts

Jun 13, 2022, 17:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification of  Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) positions in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRB). 

According to the notification there are 8106 vacancies for Group A ( Officer Scale I, II, III Posts) and Group B (office Assistant).  

The Preliminary Examination for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and clerk 2022 will be conducted from 7th August 2022 to 21st August 2022.  

Important Dates: 

* The last date of registration is June 27,2022

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process: 

Visit the official website to know more about the eligibility criteria and selection process. 

Click here for detailed notification 

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

Application Fee for Officer(Scale I, II, III)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175 /-
Others- Rs 850 /-

Application Links: 

Apply Online for Office Asst  

Apply Online for Officer Scale I 

Apply Online for Officer Scale II & III

Also Read: AP TET Notification Released: Check Dates And Last Day to Apply


Read More:

Tags: 
IBPS
IBPS PO
IBPS Clerk
RRB
Advertisement
Back to Top