IBPS CRP RRB XI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8106 Office Asst, Officer Scale I, II, III Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) positions in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRB).

According to the notification there are 8106 vacancies for Group A ( Officer Scale I, II, III Posts) and Group B (office Assistant).

The Preliminary Examination for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and clerk 2022 will be conducted from 7th August 2022 to 21st August 2022.

Important Dates:

* The last date of registration is June 27,2022

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process:

Visit the official website to know more about the eligibility criteria and selection process.

Click here for detailed notification

IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee

Application Fee for Officer(Scale I, II, III)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175 /-

Others- Rs 850 /-

Application Links:

Apply Online for Office Asst

Apply Online for Officer Scale I

Apply Online for Officer Scale II & III

