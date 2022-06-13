IBPS CRP RRB XI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8106 Office Asst, Officer Scale I, II, III Posts
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale 2 (Manager), and Officer Scale 3 (Senior Manager) positions in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRB).
According to the notification there are 8106 vacancies for Group A ( Officer Scale I, II, III Posts) and Group B (office Assistant).
The Preliminary Examination for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and clerk 2022 will be conducted from 7th August 2022 to 21st August 2022.
Important Dates:
* The last date of registration is June 27,2022
Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process:
Visit the official website to know more about the eligibility criteria and selection process.
Click here for detailed notification
IBPS RRB 2022: Application Fee
Application Fee for Officer(Scale I, II, III)
Officer (Scale I, II & III)
SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175 /-
Others- Rs 850 /-
Application Links:
Apply Online for Officer Scale I
Apply Online for Officer Scale II & III
