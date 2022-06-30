IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022 Released: Apply Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a mega-recruitment drive for clerks for the year 2023-24. The date of registrations for the IBPS clerk recruitment 2022 begins July 1, 2022, with the last date of registrations being July 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply via the official website – www.ibps.in.

The IBPS clerk recruitment drive has two major processes – the Prelims exam, and then the Mains exam.

Application fee:

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS is Rs 850. While for SC, ST and PWD candidates Rs. 175.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Apply Online: 01-07-2022

Last Date to Apply Online: 21-07-2022

Date for Download Call Letter for PET: August 2022

Date for Conduct PET: August 2022

Date for Download Call Letter or Prelims Exam: August 2022

Date for Prelims Exam: September 2022

Date for Released Result for Online Exam: September/ October 2022

Date for Download Call Letter or Mains Exam: September/ October 2022

Date for Mains Exam: October 2022

Date for Provisional Allotment List: April 2023

