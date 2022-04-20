IB ACIO 2022 Intelligence Bureau Officer Recruitment, Eligibility: Grade-2 Technical Post Age, Educational Qualification, GATE Score Deets
IB ACIO 2022 Intelligence Bureau Officer Recruitment Eligibility: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), a leading internal security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is seeking promising, devoted, and enthusiastic young Graduate Indian Nationals with outstanding academic records and a valid GATE scorecard from any of the years 2020, 2021, or 2022 to work as:
Vacancies
Shortlisting applicants through Gate Score and Interview will be part of the selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment. The following are key dates for the IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:
Important Dates
Candidates who meet the post's eligibility requirements, as listed below, must apply online only at www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.qov.in.
IB ACIO 2022 Eligibility Criteria
The following are the eligibility requirements for the IB ACIO 2022 Exam:
IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Tech Post Age Limit
Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27. The following is the relaxation of the upper age limit. Refer above chart.
IB ACIO 2022 Educational Qualification
The following are the educational requirements for the IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment:
Note:
- The above-mentioned job is not suitable for any group of persons with disabilities (PWD), such as HH, OH, VH, or Autism. As a result, they are not required to apply.
- The number of openings is tentative and subject to change.
- The position will be filled temporarily. However, a permanent appointment will be dependent on certain factors determining permanent appointments in such positions at the time.
- For confirmation of the position of ACIO-Il/Tech, successful completion of training is required.
- On the closing date, the candidates' eligibility in terms of age, educational qualification, caste or category, and other factors will be determined. On or before the closing date, i.e., the final result must be out, i.e., 07.05.22 (till 23:59 hours) and he/she must have been declared successful in the examination of essential qualification. The candidates must have a valid GATE score of 2020, 2021, or 2022 and essential qualifications for the post applied for.
- The rules/roster govern the reservation of openings for OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and Ex-Servicemen/ESM. If eligible ESM candidates are not available, slots earmarked for ESM candidates will be filled by non-ESM candidates from the same category.
- ESM who have already gained regular employment in the civil sector under the Central Government in Group "C" posts after taking advantage of the benefits of reservation provided to ESM for re-employment are not eligible for a fee reduction or to claim reservation benefits under the ESM category. They are, nevertheless, eligible for an age reduction.
- Serving members of the armed forces who are about to be discharged must get a certificate as outlined in Appendix-4 at the end of the comprehensive advertisement. Furthermore, all ESM candidates must provide an undertaking, as and when requested, under Appendix-5 at the end of the comprehensive advertisement.
- While every effort has been made to include Gol instructions in vogue, lB retains the right to correct any omissions that are discovered afterwards.
- Candidates who have taken graduation or other similar examination but whose results have not been released by the deadline are ineligible and should not apply. Such candidates' candidacies will not be considered.
- Before applying, applicants should review all parameters and ensure that they are eligible for the position in terms of age, essential qualifications, and other factors.