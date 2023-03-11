IAF Recruitment 2023: Notification Agniveer Airmen Released, How to Apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a notification for the recruitment of Agniveer Airmen under the Agnipath scheme. The IAF is inviting applications from eligible candidates.

The aspirants who wish to serve their country by entering the Indian Air Force can appear for this examination. Candidates who join as Airmen may be promoted to the Officer rank due to their outstanding performance and after clearing the departmental tests.

This time Indian Air Force is also inviting applications from female candidates. As per the information available on the IAF website, the online application process will begin in the first week of November 2022. Indian Air Force has recently published a short notice on Indian Air Force Intake 01 2023. Both male and female candidates can apply for the Indian Air Force Group X & Y Indian Air Force post.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who wish to apply for the above positions are requested to go through the updated eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria for the IAF recruitment examination are given below.

Intermediate (10+2)/Intermediate (other non-science subjects) with minimum 50% marks in mathematics, physics, English subjects or three years diploma in engineering or three years Diploma in engineering (mechanical/electrical/electronics/ auto/mobile/computer science/instrumental technology/ information technology) or must possess an equivalent qualification. They also must meet certain physical fitness/medical criteria.

Age : Candidates must be born between 26 December 2002 and 26 June 2006

Selection Process :

Phase-1 : (online written test)

Phase-2 : (physical fitness test, adaptability test-1, Adaptability test-2)

Phase-3 : (medical test), selection will be made on the basis of the medical examination

Indian Air Force Recruitment application process:

IAF Recruitment application forms will be made available online after the release of the official notification. The application form must be duly filled out before the deadline.

Find below the steps to fill out the IAF application form.

• Visit the official site of the Indian Air Force

•Select the tab. ‘Register as a New User’

•To register successfully, you must fill in all of the required information on the registration page, such as your name, phone number and email address

•Your registration number and password will be sent to your registered phone number and email address

•To log in successfully, enter your registration number and password

•You may find the online application form. Choose a position and fill in all required information, such as full name, parent/guardian name, date of birth, residence, educational qualification, and so on

•Upload all papers in the proper size and format, including pictures, signatures, caste/category proof, educational proof & so on

•Make a payment over the internet

•Fill out & submit the application form

•Print the application form for future reference

Admit Card:

Interested candidates who apply for this recruitment process will receive their hall tickets or admit cards around 15-20 days before the test. After the admission cards are published, students can visit the website and download them. Candidates without any admit cards will not be permitted to take the exam. The hall ticket contains information such as the applicant's name, mother's name, date of birth, address, roll number, topics, examination date, time, examination centre, student’s photograph and signature, exam instructions & so on. Candidates are advised to bring any identification evidence like an Aadhar card/PAN card/Driving license/Voter ID/College ID/Passport, etc., along with cultured passport-size pictures to access the examination centre.

How to apply for Indian Air Force recruitment 2023 online?

•Visit the official site airmenselection.cdac.in

•On the homepage, click on the hall ticket tab

•Enter the essential information, such as your registration number, email address, and password & then the verification code

•Submit the form by clicking the submit button

•Your hall ticket will appear on the screen of your computer. Examine all of the information on the admission card carefully

•Then save it to your computer & print it off for future reference.