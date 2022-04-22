Hyderabad: Police Jobs Pre-recruitment Training for Aspirants

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the much-anticipated pre-recruitment training in the North Zone. This free PRT, a police community outreach programme, aims to train aspirants who want to join the police force by providing free classroom sessions, study materials, and lodging.

For the PRT, a record number of 21,000 applications were submitted online, with about 16,000 taking the exam and 7,133 being chosen.

Anand, speaking at the event, said community policing had become a part of the city's security architecture and that the state government had taken the project seriously and backed the PRT.

He said, "The entire coaching for a period of three months, with eight hours a day, is free for the aspirants, which, otherwise, would cost them at least Rs 10,000 per month."

He advised the candidates to stay focused throughout the three months of PRT preparation and to devise their strategies. The Commissioner emphasised the importance of time management when taking the exam and commended the state government for its efforts in implementing the new zonal system, which assures that 95% of jobs in all state recruitments are reserved for local candidates from that district.

Aishwarya, Sravya, Sarath, and Sai Krishna, police constables officers who previously benefited from the PRT and are now working for the Hyderabad Police, presented their experiences with the participants. Later, the Commissioner presented awards and mementoes to the PRT's top scorers and expressed gratitude to the organisers. M. Ramesh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), Chandana Deepti, DCP (North Zone), and others were present.