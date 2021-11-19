Hyderabad Jobs: Apply For J2EE Developer Posts at JP Morgan

Hyderabad: JP Morgan Chase, a worldwide corporation, has posted a job position on their recruitment page in Hyderabad. The firm is accepting applicants for a J2EE developer position.

According to the portal's information, applicants must possess the following skills:

Java Design patterns

Core Java 5.0+

Multithreading

Ajax

Reactjs

Spring

Hibernate framework

iBatis

Web Services on Java

OOP concepts

Tech Analysis/Design/documentation

SDLC

Agile methodologies

Good communication

Secondary skills are also required of the candidates. They are as follows:

J2EE Development Framework involving JSP, Servlets

Oracle PL/SQL development

Perl/Unix Shell Scripting

Software version control using GIT and JIRA exposure.

JP Morgan's Hyderabad branch, located in Serlingampally Mandal, Raidurg, has a job opportunity.

Interested and qualified applicants may apply online at the company's official website (click here). The application deadline is December 15, 2021.

Candidates may learn more about the positions on the company's website.

