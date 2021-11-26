Hyderabad Job Drive to Fill 3K Vacancies

Hyderabad: On Saturday, November 27, the Hyderabad police will organise a job drive with the help of companies for the benefit of unemployed youth as part of their efforts to match talents with opportunities.

During the recruitment drive, 20 companies will conduct interviews to fill over 3,000 positions. Interviews will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Red OS Palace Function Hall in Chandrayangutta.

Hyderabad city police and TMI Foundation Trust are organising the employment drive. They have been able to hire 15,000 individuals over the past three years as a result of these events.

Candidates who have completed a degree, MBA, BTech, BPharmacy, diploma, ITI, or intermediate can apply for relevant employment in the drive, according to the police. Candidates who passed or failed the SSC would have the opportunity to work in unskilled occupations.

Interested job applicants should fill out this form.