HPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice Vacancies; Stipend of Rs 25,000/Month

Engineers are needed for fresh graduate apprentice training positions at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

What You Should Know:

Candidates that are chosen will be hired temporarily.

Candidates will be sent to various areas around the country once they have been chosen. They will be assigned to HPCL's marketing section.

Graduate trainee apprentices will be hired for a year and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 if they are chosen.

Those applying for the positions must be at least 18 years old and no more than 25 years old as of November 22, 2021, the start date for online applications.

Certain age relaxations are available, and the details of these may be found in the official statement.

Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 60% in all semesters of their engineering degree to be considered.

The positions are only open to Indian citizens.

Candidates who have been authorised by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) for the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) will be considered for the post.

Apprenticeship training is not available to students who graduated before January 1, 2020.

Candidates with more than one year of work experience are not eligible to apply.

The final offer would be contingent on passing the medical exam set out by HPCL. Before a final offer is issued, candidates must also provide the necessary documents and/or certificates.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates for the positions must have a bachelor's degree in engineering (BE or B Tech) in one of the following fields:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electrical And Electronics Engineering

Electronics And Telecommunication Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Engineering In Computer Science Or Information Technology

What Is The Procedure For Applying?

Candidates must use the NATS site to apply for the position.

Use your NATS login ID if you have one; otherwise, you will need to establish an account.

Before proceeding, candidates must fill out personal information such as their name, age, and educational background.

Fill in the essential information and be sure you submit all the required and mandatory documents.

Before clicking "submit," make sure to preview the form.

Important Dates

Launch Of The Online Application Form: November 22, 2021

Last Date Of Filling Out The Application Form – 6 December 2021

Date Of Interview: January 20, 2022 (tentatively scheduled)

Note: to submit your application form, log in here and fill out the form.

For any queries you might have, you can reach out via email at apprentices@hpcl.in or call on 022-23768082.

