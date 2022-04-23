How to Grab A Job With Good Salary Package in TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is accepting applications for exciting jobs through its TCS BPS Hiring initiative from Arts, Commerce, and Science graduates from 2020, 2021, and 2022 Years of Passing (YoP).

Only full-time Arts, Commerce, and Science graduates (B.Com, BA, BAF, BBI, BBA, BBM, BMS, BSc-IT/CS/General, BCA, BCS, B.Pharm, M.Pharm) from an accredited university or college will be considered in the years 2020, 2021, and 2022. (Part-time and correspondence courses are not accepted.)

Highest Qualification: Candidates should have completed the course within the stipulated course duration (i.e., no extended education).

Backlogs/Arrears/ATKT: At the time of the test, candidates should have no active backlog (backlogs to be cleared within the stipulated time duration).

Education Gaps/Breaks: If there are any gaps in your education, you must declare them. Between the highest qualification and the end of the academic gap, there should be no more than 24 months. Gaps in schooling will be examined using relevant document proof, if available.

Course Types: Only full-time courses will be considered (part-time or correspondence courses will not be considered). However, you will be eligible if you have completed your secondary (Std. X) and/or senior secondary (Std. XII) courses at NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling).

Work Experience: Candidates with prior work experience of up to 3 months are eligible to apply for the TCS BPS Hiring Process.

Age: Candidates should meet the specified age criteria at the time of the TCS selection process. The minimum age is 18 years old, while the maximum age is 28 years old.

Work Location & Shifts: Candidates should be comfortable working in any of our development centres and rotational shifts, including night shifts.

TCS BPS Hiring Process-YOP Graduates in 2020, 2021, and 2022

Step 1: Create an account on the TCS NextStep portal and fill out the application form. "Application Received" should be the status of your application.

To finish the registration process, keep your CT or DT ID accessible.

Scenario A: If you already have a CT/DT ID, please visit the TCS Next Step Portal (https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/) and fill out the application.

Scenario B: Please log in to the TCS Next Step Portal (https://nextstep.tcs.com/campus/) if you are a new user. Click on "Register Now," select "BPS," fill in your information, and submit your application form.

Step 2: Finally, to apply for TCS BPS Hiring, fill out the registration form below. This is a required step.

Please note that a single candidate's multiple entries will result in disqualification.