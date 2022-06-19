How to Apply for TSNPDCL Asst Engineer Posts

Northern Power Distribution Company (TSNPDCL) of Telangana limited has issued a notification for the direct recruitment of 82 Assistant Engineer (AE) (Electrical) posts on Saturday. Online applications are invited from qualified candidates through the proforma to be made available on http://tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in soon. The submission online application starts from June 27 and ends on July 11.

The candidates can download the hall-tickets from August 6, and the examination will be held on August 14 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Candidates are advised to follow the website ( www.tsnpdcl.cgg.gov.in ) regularly to know the latest developments of this Recruitment and any changes/ Modifications/Addendum/Corrigendum, dates of Examination, calling candidates for verification of Certificates/Results etc. Candidates may note that individual communication is not possible. “Hence, they must regularly visit the website for updates. Candidates are requested to go through the User Guide before filling up the online application form,” according to the notification dated June 17, 2022 issued by the NPDCL.

Also Read: SCCL Junior Assistant Grade-II Notification 2022; Check Details