Government Jobs 2022: Apply Now to Indian Army Agniveer, IBPS RRB

Are you in search of a government job? If yes and don’t know where to go and how to apply, then this piece will help. Many state governments and the central government have released a few notifications for government jobs in May/June, and are accepting applications from the aspirants.

Through this article, you will get to know various jobs released by various government organizations like UPPSC, BPSC, TSPSC, RPSC, and Armed Forces jobs like Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and other vacancies released by Indian Railways and Indian Banks like Bank PO/Clerk/RRB/IBPS jobs, and many more.

Here are the details of the jobs and how to apply:

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022

Amid huge protests against Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, the Indian Army has released a notification for its recruitment rally for the post of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, and other posts under Agnipath or Agneepath Scheme 2022 on June 20, 2022.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2022: Important Details

• Organization Name: Indian Army

• Post Name: Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper, Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 8th Passed, and Agniveer Tradesman

• Online registration begins for Agniveer Recruitment Rally Registration: July 2022

Website: https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/notifications.htm?isjco=1

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2022: Revised Vacancy

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised notification for the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Posts in Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) on its official website. As per the latest revised notification, IBPS will now fill a total of 8285 vacancies for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2022.

• Organization Name: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

• Post Name: Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Posts

• Vacancies Details: 8285

• Last Date to submit application form: 27 June 2022

Website official notification:: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Advt-_CRP-RRB-XI_21.06.22.pdf

RSMSSB PTI Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a job opportunity for the post of Physical Education Teachers (PTI) on its official website. Under this recruitment drive, RSMSSB will fill a total of 5546 Physical Education Teachers (PTI).

• Organization Name: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

• Post Name: Physical Education Teachers (PTI)

• Posts Details: 5546 vacancies

• Last Date to submit online application form: 22 July 2022

Website: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 for PGT/TGT Posts

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released a huge job opportunity for the post of invited online application for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website.

• Organization Name: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB)

• Post Name: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

• Vacancies Details: 4163

• Last Date for Submission of Application Form: 03 July 202

Website: https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/Agencies.aspx?uTVe3S4xVOs1PaOekpDaJg==

SIDBI Bank DE Recruitment 2022:

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released a job notification for the post of Development Executives (DE) on its official website.

• Organization Name: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

• Post Name: Development Executives (DE)

• Last Date for online registration: 17 July 2022

• ITBP HC & ASI Recruitment 2022:

• Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has invited online application forms for the post of Head Constable (HC) & ASI Steno Posts.

• ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification: More Details

• Organization Name: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

• Post Name: Head Constable (HC) & ASI Steno

• Total posts: 286 vacancies

• Last Date for Submission of Application: 7 July 2022

Website: https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/registrations/applicant-signup

Also Read: Agnipath Scheme: How To Apply For Indian Air Force