Good News For Unemployed Youth in Hyderabad, Mega Job Drive On This Date

Hyderabad: On Saturday, Hyderabad police will organise a job drive with the help of businesses for the benefit of unemployed youth as part of their efforts to match talents with opportunities.

Twenty-seven organisations will conduct interviews to fill more than 4,000 openings during the job fair. The interviews will be placed at St. Joseph's Public School in Malakpet starting at 9:30 a.m.

According to the reports, individuals with a degree in MBA, BTech, BPharmacy, diploma, ITI, or intermediate can apply for appropriate roles in the drive based on their educational qualifications. People with an SSC degree can also work in low-wage occupations.

Interested job seekers should fill out this form.

List Of Available Positions