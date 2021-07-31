Good News For Unemployed Youth in AP, Check Flipkart Vacancies

APSSDC Jobs: APSSDC, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, has been releasing a number of recruitment notices recently. The organization has been posting employment openings at several well-known companies.

APSSDC has published a job announcement for the replacement of positions in these areas belonging to the major e-commerce firm Flipkart. Candidates who are eligible and interested should register online by the 31st of this month. Candidates who have successfully registered will be interviewed virtually on August 2 at 10 a.m.

Vacancies, details of qualifications:

As per the notification, a total of 108 vacancies will be filled.

EKL (Delivery Executives): In this section, there are 42 openings. These positions are open to Tenth / Inter- PASS / Failed applicants. However, the announcement stated that only men should apply for these positions. Those who are chosen in this category will get Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 per month.

EFlex (Delivery Consultants): In this category, there are 66 openings. These positions are open to candidates who are Tenth / Inter - Pass / Fail. Those who are chosen for these positions will get Rs. 25,000 per month.

Registration - Direct Link

Other Details:

Candidates will be chosen after a round of HR interviews. Those chosen will receive 15 days of on-the-job training. Candidates would be expected to work in locations such as Sitaram Nagar, Chilakaluripet, Mangalagiri, Narasaraopet, Ponnur, Tenali, Repalle, Macharla, Vinukonda, Bhattiprolu, Nizampatnam, Sattenapalli, and others. Candidates must have a smartphone, a motorcycle, and a valid driver's licence, according to the announcement. For further information, please call 9182280707