GAIL Recruitment 2021: Salary Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Application Deadline August 5

GAIL Recruitment 2021: GAIL Limited has issued an open call for applications to fill 220 posts in management, engineering, and other areas. Selected applicants can earn up to Rs 2 lakh per month. However, the deadline for applying for the positions is approaching.

The application deadline for GAIL Recruitment 2021 is August 5th (till 6 pm). On July 7, 2021, the application process began.

Interested individuals should apply on the official website.

Vacancy details:

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Selection Process:

The Selection Committee will conduct a Group Discussion and/or an Interview as part of the selection process. For some positions, a Physical Endurance Test (PET) will be required. The selection procedure for the position of Officer (Official Language) will include a skill test (English to Hindi translation and vice versa) and an interview.

Eligibility criteria:

While each position demands distinct educational qualifications, all minimum required qualifications must be obtained from a UGC recognised Indian University/ UGC recognised Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ relevant statutory body (wherever applicable). The applicant's maximum upper age, including all potential age relaxations, shall not exceed 56 years.

Application fees:

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) is needed of candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories (excluding applicable Convenience Fees and Taxes).

GAIL (India) Limited is India's flagship natural gas business, combining all parts of the natural gas value chain (including exploration and production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing) and associated service.

Check out the official notification.