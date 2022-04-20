EPFO Results 2022: Rejected Candidates Must Read This UPSC Circular

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for those who were rejected in the UPSC EPFO Result 2022. Candidates can see the notification by going to UPSC's official website.

According to the most recent update, the commission has instructed all rejected candidates to make written representations with substantial grounds or reasons per the criteria and processes used to shortlist candidates for the position.

Those planning to submit representations should keep in mind that the deadline is May 3rd this year. Additionally, UPSC stated that mail or requests sent beyond the specified date will not be entertained by the concerned department.

SOSPC2.UPSC@NIC.IN is the address where applicants can send their representations. According to the official note, "All the representations would be examined. If in any case, the grounds/reasons indicated are found to be correct as per the criteria, such applications would be shortlisted and rejections of others would be maintained."

The official notice can be seen here.

The Commission would then upload a revised and updated analysis of the same. The UPSC has stated quite clearly that no individual response to any of these emails will be offered.

EPFO's application period began on January 11th and ended on January 31st, 2020. The written exam results were released on October 8th of last year.

The Commission will fill a total of 421 enforcement officer/accounts officer positions in the organisation through this recruitment drive, which is based on advertisement number 51/2020. Those who did not qualify for the exam can still enrol for the scrutiny round.

The UPSC EPFO, for the unfamiliar, is a national exam administered by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. The Union Public Service Commission holds an annual examination for the positions of Enforcement Officer (EO) and Accounts Officer (AO).

This is a 120-question multiple-choice exam with an objective format. The hiring process is divided into two stages: the first is an offline recruitment test, and the second is an interview round. A face-to-face personality exam is the final stage of the recruitment process.