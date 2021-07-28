DRDO Job Notification 2021: Check Eligibility, Vacancies Available

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently issued a job notification inviting applications for a variety of positions.

The official notice stated, "DRDO has invited applications from energetic and enthusiastic candidates with zeal to work in high altitude areas for the following posts of Jr. Research Fellowships and Research Associates at DRL (DRDO), Tezpur, Assam."

The deadline to apply is July 31. To prevent the last-minute rush, interested applicants should apply as soon as feasible.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Details:

Research Associate: Candidates must have completed a PhD programme in Zoology, Entomology, Horticulture, Food Science & Technology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, or Life Sciences.

JRF (Junior Research Fellow): An applicant must have completed an M. Tech/ME in Textile Engineering, an MSc in Biotechnology with a NET certification, or an M. Pharm.

JRF (Junior Research Fellow): A MSc in Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, or Life Sciences is required, as well as a NET qualification.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Details

Place of Work: DRL, Tezpur, and its detachments at Salari and Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, are where the candidates will be placed.

Tenure of Engagement: JRFs have a two-year tenure that can be extended according to government guidelines, whereas RAs have a two-year term (max). No right to absorption or employment in DRDO is conferred by the award of Fellowship/Associate.

How to Apply: Candidates should send their bio-data, which should include personal information, contact information, and a brief description of their educational and professional qualifications, experience, publications, and other accomplishments (maximum of two pages), as well as self-attested copies of all certificates and testimonials, in PDF format, to the following email address: drlteztc@gmail.com by July 31.

Note: Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Date of Interview: The date and time of the interview will be emailed to the qualified candidates individually. According to the announcement, it would be done either online or offline, depending on the provisions available at the time.

Visit the DRDO's official website for additional information about the engagement.