Details: Paytm Jobs For Sales Executives, How to Apply on UPI App

Paytm Jobs: Paytm is looking to hire 20,000 students at a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. According to business representatives, anyone over the age of 18 who is a 10th pass, 12th pass, or a graduate can apply for this position. The following are the complete details.

If you're looking for work, there's some good news for you. Paytm, India's largest digital payment platform is planning an IPO for Rs 16,600 crore ahead of Diwali. It is projected to be the biggest initial public offering ever. Before launching the IPO, the firm wants to be ready in every way. Paytm now intends to expand its workforce to achieve this goal.

Paytm is a term that everyone who owns a phone is familiar with. Paytm began as an online wallet and has now expanded to include payment banking and other services for its users. It has decided to employ 20,000 field sales executives around the country. Paytm has established the Field Sales Executive (FSE) programme to give undergraduates new job possibilities. This employment is open to anybody who has finished at least 18 years of age and is a 10th pass, 12th pass, or any graduate.

The Paytm App on an Android smartphone may be used to apply for these jobs. Those who possess two-wheelers, are comfortable travelling, and have past sales experience will be given preference. Applicants should be fluent in the local language and know the area well. With so much competition in the industry, Paytm appears to have made a critical choice in the lead-up to its upcoming public offering. Paytm, QR Code, PVOS Machine, Paytm Soundbox, Wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, Merchant Loans, and Insurance Schemes are intended to be pushed through these employees. The company intends to expand its business significantly as a result of this.

Paytm has just an 11 per cent market share in the current UPI market, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), followed by PhonePe with 45 per cent and Google Pay with 35 per cent. It appears that the decision was taken to compete with several fintech businesses, including PhonePe and GooglePay. In the form of an executive commission, the hired field sales executive will be able to earn a monthly income of 35,000 and above.