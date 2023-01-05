The Central Reserve Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for 1458 posts in the organization. The registration process opened on January 4 and will end on January 25, 2023. The posts are for 143 ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

-Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

-Age Limit: Candidates should be from 18 years to 25 years as on January 25, 2023.

-Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

Click on the recruitment link and a new page will open.

Now press the CRPF recruitment ASI, Head Constable link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

-The examination fee is Rs 100/- for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and female candidates of all categories are exempted.

Once your application has been submitted, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

-The CBT exam is scheduled to be held from February 22-28.

-The admit card will be released on February 15, 2023.

-The selection process will comprise of a computer-based test, skill test, physical standard test, document verification, and medical test.