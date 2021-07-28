CRPF Recruitment 2021: Only 1 Day Left To Apply For 25 Assistant Commandant Posts | Apply Now

CRPF Recruitment 2021: For those interested in joining the CRPF, there is some excellent news. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is accepting applications from qualified individuals for different Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer) positions. Candidates should be aware that the recruitment campaign is being held to fill up to 25 CRPF positions.

Another important point to remember is that ex-servicemen are also able to apply for these positions because 10% of the seats are reserved for them.

Candidates should bear in mind that the deadline to apply for these positions is just one day away, on July 29. On or before July 29, the application must arrive at the said address. The application procedure officially began on June 30.

Interested and qualified candidates can send in their fully completed application form by hand or by mail, along with photocopies of all essential documents, two recent passport-size pictures, and two envelopes with the applicant's contact address and the required stamps. They should be aware that applications won't be accepted without photographs.

Furthermore, the application envelope should be written to ‘Central Reserve Police Force Assistant Commandant (Engineer/Civil) Exam, 2021' and sent to the following address: ‘DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur, District-Rampur, U.P.-244901'.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Examination fee

Candidates from the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category would have to pay Rs 400 as an examination fee, according to the job announcement. Female applicants and candidates from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, on the other hand, are exempt from paying any fees.

They can submit the application fee using an Indian Postal Order or a Bank Draft payable to SBI-Rampur in the name of the DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, Rampur. After June 30, the fee must be submitted by Indian Postal Orders and Bank Drafts.

CRPF Recruitment 202: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university to be considered.

Their age should not be more than 35.

According to instructions issued by the Central Government, the age limit for government servants can be relaxed by up to five years.