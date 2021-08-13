CRPF Recruitment 2021: ITBP, SSB, BSF Posts Vacant

CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification for the replacement of 2439 jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Those chosen will join the Central Forces, such as the AR, CR PF, RITBP, SSB, and BSF. These appointments are made through walk-in interviews that do not require a written exam.

Between September 13 and September 15, 2021, walk-in interviews will be held. Only retired CAPF and former Armed Forces workers are eligible to apply for these positions. Male candidates are also the only ones who may apply. Interested applicants should visit the CRPF's official website, for further information.

Division Wise Vacancies

This notice will fill a total of 2439 positions in various Central Forces. There will be 156 openings in the Armed Reserve (AR), 365 in the BSF, 1537 in the CRPF, 130 in the ITBP, and 251 in the SSB.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for these positions must be retired military veterans who have served in the CAPF or AR. Candidates must be under the age of 62.

Things To Keep In Mind For The Interview

While attending the walk-in interview, candidates must keep a few things in mind. For the interview, applicants must present original as well as Xerox copies of the certificates. Retirement certificate, degree memorandum, age proof certificate, experience certificate, recent three passport-size photos, and so forth. During the interview, the candidates' certificates will be examined, and a medical examination will follow. The ultimate decision will be made based on these factors. Only a few applicants will be paid. There are no benefits such as a provident fund, pension, gratuity, medical attendance treatment, seniority, or promotion available to them.