Clover Infotech To Hire 2500 Freshers Across India Including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

BENGALURU: Clover Infotech, a leading IT services and consulting partner for prominent Indian and global companies, has announced its plan to hire 2500 freshers. Through this initiative, it will cater to the increasing demand from its clientele for trained resources skilled in handling critical technology areas and transaction-oriented environments such as banking. The company is hiring from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Shirpur, Dhule, Akola, and Jalgaon, in addition to cities where it serves key customers across the banking and financial services space. These cities include Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

Clover Infotech, through its training and knowledge arm – Clover Academy, is planning to conduct placement drives at various campuses to undertake a structured hiring process. Since most of its customers are from the banking, insurance, and financial services space, Clover Academy ensures special emphasis on imparting training to manage mission-critical technology environments. Clover Academy’s training program also incorporates modules on soft-skills and interpersonal skills. The objective is to equip freshers with the necessary technical, functional, and communication skills to enable them to thrive as IT professionals.

Commenting on the development, Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech, said, “Over the years, we have trained several thousand freshers and prepared them for a career in IT Services. We have designed intensive training and skilling initiatives to bridge the skill gap that prevails in the technology industry. Following the pandemic, companies across sectors and geographies have increased their reliance on technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Clover Academy is committed to providing an excellent learning avenue to freshers and making them industry- ready IT professionals.”