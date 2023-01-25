CISF Notification 2023; The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification for the recruitment of Constable Drivers, and Constable (Driver cum Pump Operator for Fire Services) recently.

Last Date: Eligible candidates can apply online for these posts which commenced on January 23, 2023. The last date for application is February 22, 2023.

CISF Constable Posts Details: The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 451 vacancies, of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/Driver and 268 for Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services).

Age Limit: 21 years to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board.

Application Fee: The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. The candidates from SC/ST/ESM category are exempted from payment of the application fee.

How To Apply

-Applications can be filled out on the CISF website https://cisfrectt.in/

-Click on the “Login” link

-Register and proceed with the application for CT/DRIVER-DCPO- 2022

NOTE: The candidates are advised to submit only a single online application by virtue of which they will be eligible for both Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO giving their 1st and 2nd preference for both posts.

-Pay the fees and submit the form

NOTE: If the candidates want to make a cash payment, they can do so through a challan of SBI, and make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 24/02/2023. However, the challan should be generated by them before 22/02/2023 (2300Hrs).

-Take a printout for future reference.

In case of inability in downloading Admit Cards from the website, candidates should contact CISF at least one week before PST/PET/Documentation/Trade Test, Written Examination, or DME/RME.

