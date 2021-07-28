Central Govt Jobs Alert: UPSC Invites Applications for Home Ministry Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for 8 vacant Research Officer (Implementation) jobs at the Regional Implementation Offices of the Ministry of Home Affairs Department of Official Languages.

There are eight vacancies available (UR-05, OBC-02, and SC-01). Candidates can download the application forms from UPSC's official website, then fill them out and submit them by August 12. The positions are all permanent positions.

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Age: 30 years old.

Essential Qualification: A master's degree in Hindi from a recognised university with English as a compulsory or optional course or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

A Master's degree in English from a recognised university with Hindi as a required or optional course or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

A master's degree from a recognised university in any field other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a required or elective course and English as the medium of examination at the degree level.

A Master's degree from a recognised university in any field other than Hindi or English, with English as the language of instruction and Hindi as a required or elective course, or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

A Master's degree from a recognised university in any field other than Hindi or English, with Hindi or English as a compulsory or elective subject, or one of the two as an examination medium and the other as a compulsory or optional subject at the degree level.

In the event of candidates who are otherwise highly qualified, qualifications may be relaxed at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission for reasons to be stated in writing. In the case of candidates from the Scheduled Castes, the qualification (s) for experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, if the Union Public Service Commission believes that a sufficient number of candidates from this community possess the requisite experience at any stage of the selection process.

The officer (s) will be assigned to one of the eight Regional Implementation Offices, which are located in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore, and Cochin.