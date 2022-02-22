BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022, Apply Now

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has sought applications for the recruitment of constable (Tradesman) (male and female) posts in the Border Security Force (BSF). According to the recruiting notice, the firm will fill a total of 2788 vacant positions.

The job announcement was published in the employment newspaper from January 15 to January 21, 2022. Candidates who are interested and qualified for the position may apply online at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

As of today, January 15, 2022, the registration process for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022 has begun. Please scroll down for more information on BSF Constable Tradesman 2022.

Important Dates

Date of Notification: December 28, 2021

The online application begins: January 15, 2022.

The online application ends: February 28, 2022.

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam: To be announced.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Job Description

The Names of the Posts and the Number of Vacancies

Total number of Constable (Tradesman) positions: 2788

Male: 2651

Female: 137

Eligibility Criteria for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised university or board with: (i) Two years’ work experience in respective trades; (OR) (ii) One-year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/Vocational Institute with at least one year of experience in the trade.

A two-year diploma in the trade or a related trade from an Industrial Training Institute.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Examination, and Detailed Medical Examination will all be part of the recruitment process (DME). The candidate will only apply for one position or trade. The written examination will be 100 marks long and will consist solely of OMR-based objective type multiple choice questions to be answered with a blue or black ballpoint pen (qualifying marks will be 35% for General Category/EWS & ExServicemen and 33% for SC/ST/OBC).

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

As per Pay Matrix Level-3, selected candidates will be paid between 21,700 and 69,100 rupees.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Applications must be submitted via the website, https://rectt.bsf.gov.in Candidates are encouraged to read the complete announcement available on the official website.