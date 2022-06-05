Botsa to Release AP SSC 2022 Results in Vijayawada: Check 10th Class Results Here

A lot of students and parents were disappointed after the Andhra Pradesh education department postponed the release of SSC exam results scheduled on Saturday to June 6. Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana is going to release AP SSC results in Vijayawada on Monday at 12 Noon at Gateway Hotel (Vivanta), MG Road, Vijayawada. The individual results and school-wise results of the candidates who have appeared for the SSC Public Examinations in April 2022 will be out on June 6. The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, at various centres across the state. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, class X exams were not conducted in the last two years.

This year a total of 6,21,799 candidates appeared for the SSC examination. The students can check their individual results from the official website www.results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to get the exam results.

The government is not going to announce the ranks of students and would take strict action against those schools that do so. The marks system in the SSC examination was replaced with the grading system in 2011. The School Education Department issued GO Ms 55 on August 27, 2021, to follow the marks system in SSC examinations from March 2020, duly dispensing with the grading system. We all know that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SSC examinations in 2019-20 and 2020-21 were cancelled.

