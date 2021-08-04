BEL Recruitment 2021: 49 Project Engineer Posts Open, Check Last Date

BEL recruitment 2021: The deadline to apply for different contract Project Engineer positions at Bharat Electronics Limited is August 4. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at BEL's official website.

The recruitment campaign is for 49 positions at BEL's Hyderabad unit.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Out of 49 openings, 36 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Electronics ), 8 vacancies are for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Mechanical ), 4 vacancies for the post of Project Engineer-I ( Computer Science ), and 1 vacancy for the post of Project Officer-I( Human Resources ).

BEL Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For the positions of Project Engineer-1 and Project Officer-1, the application fee is ₹500. Candidates in the PWD, SC, and ST categories are not required to pay application fees.

SBI Collect should be used to pay the application fee (through online mode or through SBI Branch).

In the Application Form, candidates must input the "SBI Collect Reference No." generated after payment.

BEL recruitment 2021: How to apply