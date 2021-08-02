BECIL Recruitment 2021: Few Days Left to Apply for Loader, Supervisor and Sr. Supervisor Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is accepting applicants on a contract basis for 99 Loader, Supervisor, and Sr. Supervisor positions at AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services Company Ltd. Interested individuals should apply online at the link, BECIL's official website. The deadline to apply for the job is August 8, 2021.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Handyman/Loader

No. of Vacancies: 75

Stipend: 14014/- (Per Month)

Post: Supervisor

No. of Vacancies: 21

Stipend: 18564/- (Per Month)

Post: Sr. Supervisor

No. of Vacancies: 03

Stipend: 20384/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Handyman/Loader: Candidate must have completed 8th grade and be able to converse in both local and Hindi languages.

Age Limit: 45 years

Supervisors: The candidate must be a graduate with a basic knowledge of computers.

Age Limit: 30 years

Sr. Supervisor: A graduate with basic computer skills and at least two years of experience is required.

Age Limit: 35 years

How to Apply: Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online at becil.com.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on test/written exam/interview.

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 28, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 08, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 08, 2021

Notification: Link