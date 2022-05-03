Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Check Last Date And Apply Now
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Interested individuals may apply for the vacancies on the bank's official website, before May 10, 2022.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 696 vacant positions.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: On May 10, 2022, the Bank of India (BOI) will close the registration procedure for 696 positions. Of the total vacancies, 594 positions will be filled regularly. According to the official statement, the number of openings, as well as the number of reserved positions, is temporary and subject to change based on the bank's real needs. Interested individuals can apply for the vacancies until May 10, 2022, via the bank's official website. The examination date will be announced later. Please scroll down for more information about the Bank of India Recruitment 2022.
Important Details for Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Submission of online application commencing: April 26
Last date for submission of online application: May 10
Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately.
Vacancy Details for Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Posts Available Regularly: 594
Economist: 2 positions
Statistician: 02 posts
Risk Manager: 2 openings
Credit Analyst: 53 openings
Credit Officers: 484 posts
Tech appraisal: 09 posts
IT Officer – Data Center: 42 openings
Posts Available On A Contract Basis: 102
Manager IT: 21 posts
Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
IT Manager (Data Center): 06 positions
Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts
Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Eligibility Criteria For Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Economist: Post-Graduation degree in Economics or Econometrics (from a university, institution, or board recognised by the Govt. of India or approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).
Statistician: Full-time Master’s or Post-Graduate Degree in Statistics or Applied Statistics (from a University/Institution/Board recognised by the Govt. of India or approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).
Technical (Appraisal) (regular basis): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognised by the Government of India.
Senior Manager (On contract basis): B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/approved by government bodies/AICTE).
Selection Procedure for Bank of India Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be selected based on online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Download Official Notification
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the bank, bankofindia.co.in, till May 10, 2022.