Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Check Last Date And Apply Now

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: On May 10, 2022, the Bank of India (BOI) will close the registration procedure for 696 positions. Of the total vacancies, 594 positions will be filled regularly. According to the official statement, the number of openings, as well as the number of reserved positions, is temporary and subject to change based on the bank's real needs. Interested individuals can apply for the vacancies until May 10, 2022, via the bank's official website. The examination date will be announced later. Please scroll down for more information about the Bank of India Recruitment 2022.

Important Details for Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Submission of online application commencing: April 26

Last date for submission of online application: May 10

Tentative Date of Online Examination: Will be advised separately.

Vacancy Details for Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Posts Available Regularly: 594

Economist: 2 positions

Statistician: 02 posts

Risk Manager: 2 openings

Credit Analyst: 53 openings

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech appraisal: 09 posts

IT Officer – Data Center: 42 openings

Posts Available On A Contract Basis: 102

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

IT Manager (Data Center): 06 positions

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts

Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts

Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts

Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts

Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Economist: Post-Graduation degree in Economics or Econometrics (from a university, institution, or board recognised by the Govt. of India or approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

Statistician: Full-time Master’s or Post-Graduate Degree in Statistics or Applied Statistics (from a University/Institution/Board recognised by the Govt. of India or approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

Technical (Appraisal) (regular basis): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with a Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognised by the Government of India.

Senior Manager (On contract basis): B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/approved by government bodies/AICTE).

Selection Procedure for Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected based on online tests, GD, and personal interviews. The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can go through the official notification shared below.

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Download Official Notification

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the bank, bankofindia.co.in, till May 10, 2022.