Hyderabad: Telangana government is releasing back-to-back employment notifications for government job seekers. A day after notifying vacant posts for Group-II services, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released a direct recruitment notification for Group-III services.

The Public Service Commission notified that 1,365 vacancies will be filled under Group-III services in various departments.

Out of the 1,365 vacant posts, 712 vacancies are in the Finance department, 89 in Higher Education department, 73 in Revenue department, 70 in Home department, 56 in Secondary Education department and 46 in General Administration among other departments.

According to the notification details, eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts under Group-III services from January 24 to February 23. The Commission is expected to release more details about the prerequisites and recruitment process on its official website from January 24.

