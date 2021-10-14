Army Recruitment Rally Begins From This Date

Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally for Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category), and Soldier Clk/SKT (AOC wards only) categories will be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre, Secunderabad from November 29th, 2021 to January 30th, 2022.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open category) are asked to report for sports trials on November 26 at 8 a.m. at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad, according to a press release.

Outstanding sportsmen in the fields of boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics, Kabbadi, and cricket who have represented their country or state in national or international events at the senior or junior level are eligible to compete. On the day of the screening, the certificate should not be older than two years.

Candidates can get more information about the recruiting rally by contacting Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Tirmulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015, e-mail: airawat0804@nic.in, or visiting this link.