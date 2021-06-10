APSSDC Jobs: Class 10, Inter Students Can Get Jobs in Airtel, Apply Now!

Andhra Pradesh Jobs: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of jobs at the Airtel Payments Bank.

Candidates who are eligible and interested must register online. Candidates who are chosen will need to work in the promotional division. Selected candidates will get incentives in addition to the salary. According to the announcement, those chosen would be required to work in several districts across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility, Vacancies, qualifying details, etc.

According to the announcement, a total of 250 positions will be filled. These appointments were made in the division of sales promoters. These jobs are available to anyone who has completed their tenth, intermediate, or any graduation course.

Candidates must have a two-wheeler, a valid driver's license, and a smartphone.

An emolument of Rs. 16,133 will be paid to those who are chosen. In addition to the pay, there will be incentives of up to Rs. 5,000.

Candidates must be between the ages of 19 and 30 years old. Only men, however, are eligible to apply for these positions.

Important Note: Applicants for these positions must have an Aadhaar card for date of birth and a PAN card is also mandatory.

Registration - Direct Link

Other Details:

Selected applicants would be placed to work in the Andhra Pradesh districts of Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Anantapur.

The registration deadline is the 10th of this month.

For further information, call 8008742842.