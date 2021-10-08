APPSC: Recruitment Notification For 190 Assistant Engineer Posts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notification on Wednesday announcing recruitment for the post of 190 Assistant Engineers in various Engineering sub-services, the Commission has said in the job notice.

Applications form: The application forms for these posts will be available from October 21 and the deadline will be on November 11.

Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services for a total of 35 Carry forwarded

and 155 Fresh vacancies in the scale of pay of Rs.31,460/- to 84,970/- from candidates within the age group of 18 - 42 years as on 01.07.2021.

Qualifications: Candidates with degree, diploma in relevant engineering disciplines, or U.S or LCE or LME or LAE or LSE or DCE Diploma issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training can apply for the recruitment.

Written Exam: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and the schedule for the online exam will be announced later.

Exam Fees: Candidates have to pay ₹250 as the application fee and ₹80 as the exam fee along with the application form. The last date for fee payment is 10th October.

For further details visit the official website psc. ap. gov. in and visit the online application page and register.

Also Read: APPSC Latest Notifications For Government Jobs, Check Details