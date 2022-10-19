APPSC Notification For Forest Range Officer Posts, Check Details

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary H. Arun Kumar on Monday,released a notification for eight Forest Range Officer posts and eight Computer Draftsman posts in the Survey Land Records Department in the Andhra Pradesh state's Forest Department.

The applications for the Forest Range Officer posts can be made from November 15 to December 5. To apply for the post of computer draftsman the dates start from November 10 to 30.

Fresh Vacancies: 05

Carried Forward Vacancies: 03

Qualifications: A Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission, or any equivalent qualification in the following subjects:-

(I) Agriculture

(II) Botany

(III) Chemistry

(IV) Computer Applications / Computer Science

(V) Engineering (Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / Computer/ Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical)

(VI) Environmental Science

(VII) Forestry

(VIII) Geology

(IX) Horticulture

(X) Mathematics

(XI) Physics

(XII) Statistics

(XIII) Veterinary Science

(XIV) Zoology

Age Limit (As on 01/07/22): 30 years

Physical Requirements: No person shall be eligible for appointment by Direct Recruitment unless:

For Men:

Should not be less than 163 Cms. in height;

79 Cms. around the chest on expiration and must have on full inspiration, an expansion of not less than 5 cms; and

Able to walk 25 Kms. in Four (4) hours.

For Women:

Should not be less than 150 Cms. in height;

74 Cms. around the chest on expiration and must have on full inspiration, an expansion of not less than 5 cms; and

Be able to walk 16 Kms. in four (4) hours

Age: Minimum 18 years & Maximum 30 years as on

- Fees: Rs.250/- towards the application processing fee and Rs.120/- towards the examination fee.

Candidates belonging to other States shall pay the prescribed fee of Rs.120/-, along with a processing fee of Rs. 250/- through different channels as indicated in para 8.

How to Apply?

Candidates can apply online only.

Important Dates:

Online application starts on November 15, 2022

Last date for online application: December 05, 2022

For other details candidates can log into the APPSC website psc. ap. gov. in .

