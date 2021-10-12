APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Notification 2021 Released, Apply Here
The APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Notification 2021 is now available for download.
APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), based in Vijayawada, is accepting applications for Assistant Engineer positions in several engineering departments.
Posts: Assistant Engineers
Total number of posts: 190
Departments: Civil, ENV, and Mechanical.
Services: Services include the AP RWS and Subordinate Service, the PH and ME Subordinate Service, the AP Groundwater Subordinate Service, and the AP Panchayati Raj Service.
Eligibility: Engineering diploma, BE/BTech, LCE/equivalent in relevant courses as per the positions.
Age: By July 1, 2021, individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 42. According to the criteria for reservation categories, the maximum age limit can be lowered.
Selection Process: Candidates will be chosen based on a computer-based written test.
Also Read: Karnataka: Jobs in HDFC For Graduates, Fill Out This Form
Examination Procedure: The test will be held in Objective mode. It is given for a total of 300 marks. This test is available in English medium only. It has negative marking.
How to Apply: Fill out an online application.
Online Application Start Date: The start date for submitting an online application is October 21, 2021.
Application Submission Deadline: The deadline for online applications is November 11, 2021.
Website Link: PSC's website is the official website.