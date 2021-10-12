APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Notification 2021 Released, Apply Here

APPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), based in Vijayawada, is accepting applications for Assistant Engineer positions in several engineering departments.

Posts: Assistant‌ Engineers‌

Total number of posts: 190

Departments: Civil, ENV, and Mechanical.

Services: Services include the AP RWS and Subordinate Service, the PH and ME Subordinate Service, the AP Groundwater Subordinate Service, and the AP Panchayati Raj Service.

Eligibility: Engineering diploma, BE/BTech, LCE/equivalent in relevant courses as per the positions.

Age: By July 1, 2021, individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 42. According to the criteria for reservation categories, the maximum age limit can be lowered.

Selection Process: Candidates will be chosen based on a computer-based written test.

Also Read: Karnataka: Jobs in HDFC For Graduates, Fill Out This Form

Examination Procedure: The test will be held in Objective mode. It is given for a total of 300 marks. This test is available in English medium only. It has negative marking.

How to Apply: Fill out an online application.

Online Application Start Date: The start date for submitting an online application is October 21, 2021.

Application Submission Deadline: The deadline for online applications is November 11, 2021.

Website Link: PSC's website is the official website.