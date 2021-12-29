APPSC 2022 Recruitment For 730 Posts, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) board on Tuesday, has issued notification for 730 posts of Executive Officer Grade 3 in the Endowments department, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in the Revenue department.

All the eligible aspirants can check the APPSC official website - psc. ap. gov. in to apply in the online mode.

The last date to apply online is on or before 19-Jan-2022.

APPSC Recruitment 2022 | Post Details: Executive Officer (Grade 3) Endowments Dept, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Revenue Dept

Total No. of Posts: 730

Salary: As per Norms

Job Location: Andhra Pradesh

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: psc. ap. gov. in

Eligibility details:

Educational Qualification: As per APPSC official notification candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or universities.

Age Limit:

As per the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 42 years, as of 01-July-2021.

Age Relaxation:

SC, ST, BCs, and EWS: 05 Years

For SC/ST CF. vacancies (Limited): 10 Years

Physically Handicapped persons: 10 Years

Application Fee:

Application processing fee: 250/-

Examination Fee: 80/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Selection Process:

Merit in the Main Examination (Computer-based test)

How to Apply

Log on to psc. ap. gov.in

Click on Executive Officer (Endowments Department ) jobs notification link OR Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Jobs notification link.

Check your eligibility.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form.

Capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

Important Dates:

Application start date: 30-12-2021

Last date to apply: 19-Jan-2022

Last date to pay the application fee: 18-Jan-2022

Click Here For the PDF Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department

Click Here For the PDF Executive Officer (Grade III) in Endowment Department

Also Read: AV Ramana Reddy Appointed In-charge Chairman of APPSC