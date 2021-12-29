APPSC 2022 Recruitment For 730 Posts, Check Details
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) board on Tuesday, has issued notification for 730 posts of Executive Officer Grade 3 in the Endowments department, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in the Revenue department.
All the eligible aspirants can check the APPSC official website - psc. ap. gov. in to apply in the online mode.
The last date to apply online is on or before 19-Jan-2022.
APPSC Recruitment 2022 | Post Details: Executive Officer (Grade 3) Endowments Dept, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Revenue Dept
Total No. of Posts: 730
Salary: As per Norms
Job Location: Andhra Pradesh
Application Mode: Online
Official Website: psc. ap. gov. in
Eligibility details:
Educational Qualification: As per APPSC official notification candidate should have completed Bachelor’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or universities.
Age Limit:
As per the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 42 years, as of 01-July-2021.
Age Relaxation:
SC, ST, BCs, and EWS: 05 Years
For SC/ST CF. vacancies (Limited): 10 Years
Physically Handicapped persons: 10 Years
Application Fee:
Application processing fee: 250/-
Examination Fee: 80/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Selection Process:
Merit in the Main Examination (Computer-based test)
How to Apply
Log on to psc. ap. gov.in
Click on Executive Officer (Endowments Department ) jobs notification link OR Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Jobs notification link.
Check your eligibility.
Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form.
Capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.
Important Dates:
Application start date: 30-12-2021
Last date to apply: 19-Jan-2022
Last date to pay the application fee: 18-Jan-2022
Click Here For the PDF Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue Department
Click Here For the PDF Executive Officer (Grade III) in Endowment Department
