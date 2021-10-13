APPSC 2021:Recruitment For 38 Non-Gazetted Posts, Check Details

APPSC 2021:Recruitment For 38 Non-Gazetted Posts: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued notification for 38 Non-Gazetted posts including Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officers, Food Safety Officer and others.

The APPSC notification was issued on Tuesday and the last date for submission is on 7th December 2021.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Public Relation Officer-06

Assistant Statistical Officers-29

Food Safety Officer-01

Hostel Welfare Officer-02

Educational Qualifications: For Assistant Public Relation Officer-Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with a Degree or Diploma in Journalism/Public Relations from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act or State Act or an

Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

For Assistant Statistical Officers: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Commerce or Computer Science as one of the main subjects.

For Food Safety Officer-i) Must possess a Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or

Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University.

For Hostel Welfare Officer-Graduation with B.Ed., or the equivalent of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or Provincial Act or State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the Commission’s Website psc.ap.gov.in from 12/11/2021 to 07/12/2021.

The applicant has to login into the Commission’s website with the user name (OTPR ID) and the password set by the candidate. After login, the applicant has to click on the “Online Application Submission” and submit details in the APPSC website.

