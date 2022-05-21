Apply for Jobs at Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana DEET For Instant Job Alerts
Apply for Jobs at Telangana's Digital Employment Exchange DEET For Instant Job Alerts
DEET has 2.4 million job openings right now; apply now.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government's Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) allows users to apply for employment quickly, and receive job notifications, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruiting campaigns, and career guidance daily. Today, Workruit and DEET have over 2.4 million current job openings. Workruit is the company that runs DEET (www.workruit.com).
Those interested in applying for the following positions should download the DEET application, register, and create a profile. DEET may be downloaded from the Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET, or you can apply for employment at www.tsdeet.com.
If you want to make a professional resume, "Workruit Resume Builder" is the way to go. It allows you to make a resume in less than 5 minutes. Simply register, select a resume template, fill in your information, and then download and distribute your resume.
Use this link to get the Workruit Resume Builder app: bit.ly/instantresume
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: A minimum of 1 year
Salary: 15,000-25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: A minimum of 1 year
Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates
Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, Bike & License
Salary range: Rs 18,000-27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service technician
No minimum qualification or experience is required.
Salary: 11,000 above incentives
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support the organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc., managing attendance, statutory compliance, and Mediclaim
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 years in Direct Sales.
Salary: As per company norms.
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
Ark Finserv
Position: Telecallers 50
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Basic knowledge of systems, Telugu, English, and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking and all types of recovery, outbound processes.
Contact: 9493083018
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months of retail experience
Locations: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (Female & male both can apply)
Salary: Around Rs 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Lot Tower, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur
Qualification: intermediate and above.
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7330624555
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: 15000/Month Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact Number: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year, preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per the last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge of Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier,
After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Design, and Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year, preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per the last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication skills and knowledge of online content strategy and creation are required.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Vihari Projects Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Telecallers (Only Female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 11,000 -20,000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Height: Above 5'4"
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
should have minimum computer knowledge.
Contact: 8639244807
G4s Security Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram.
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs
height of 5’5 inches minimum, the weight of 60 kgs, good eyesight and no skin diseases.
Contact: 9100984926
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and females can apply. Good communication skills are required.
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
Fortune Group Automobile Dealerships
Position: Sales Executives
Qualification: Any Degree/Diploma holder with sales experience
Gender – Males/Female
Communication Skill – English/Hindi/Telugu
Salary: 12k to 15k Performance-based Incentives
Location: Tolichowki
Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Upto 4L Benefits
Languages: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred).
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com