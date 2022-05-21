Apply for Jobs at Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana DEET For Instant Job Alerts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) allows users to apply for employment quickly, and receive job notifications, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruiting campaigns, and career guidance daily. Today, Workruit and DEET have over 2.4 million current job openings. Workruit is the company that runs DEET (www.workruit.com).

Those interested in applying for the following positions should download the DEET application, register, and create a profile.

If you want to make a professional resume, "Workruit Resume Builder" is the way to go. It allows you to make a resume in less than 5 minutes. Simply register, select a resume template, fill in your information, and then download and distribute your resume.

Use this link to get the Workruit Resume Builder app: bit.ly/instantresume

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: 1L-2L/annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: A minimum of 1 year

Salary: 15,000-25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: A minimum of 1 year

Salary: Upto 20,000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates

Must: Fluency in Hindi & English, Bike & License

Salary range: Rs 18,000-27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service technician

No minimum qualification or experience is required.

Salary: 11,000 above incentives

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support the organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc., managing attendance, statutory compliance, and Mediclaim

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 years in Direct Sales.

Salary: As per company norms.

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

Ark Finserv

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Basic knowledge of systems, Telugu, English, and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking and all types of recovery, outbound processes.

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months of retail experience

Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & male both can apply)

Salary: Around Rs 11K take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different.

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur

Qualification: intermediate and above.

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15000/Month Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year, preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per the last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge of Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier,

After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Design, and Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 year, preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per the last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication skills and knowledge of online content strategy and creation are required.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Vihari Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 11,000 -20,000 /Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height: Above 5'4"

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

should have minimum computer knowledge.

Contact: 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla, Suraram.

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

height of 5’5 inches minimum, the weight of 60 kgs, good eyesight and no skin diseases.

Contact: 9100984926

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree/PG Fresher/Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Male and females can apply. Good communication skills are required.

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

Fortune Group Automobile Dealerships

Position: Sales Executives

Qualification: Any Degree/Diploma holder with sales experience

Gender – Males/Female

Communication Skill – English/Hindi/Telugu

Salary: 12k to 15k Performance-based Incentives

Location: Tolichowki

Email CV to hr@fortuneford.com

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Upto 4L Benefits

Languages: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred).

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

