Apple Hyderabad is Hiring, Check Posts and Eligibility

Hyderabad: Apple, which has a map development centre in Hyderabad, is hiring engineering graduates for various jobs across India, including Hyderabad. While full-time positions are available at the Hyderabad office, interns are needed in the Bengaluru branch.

If you are a student with an engineering background or seeking to change your career path, there are a few chances available. Apple produces iPhones in only a few nations throughout the world, including India.

Here are some job opportunities in Hyderabad:

Senior Full-Stack Developer

8+ years of experience in application development with a bachelor's degree or equivalent. The candidate should be familiar with ReactJS, HTML5, and CSS3. Working knowledge of relational databases such as Oracle/Teradata and NoSQL databases such as Cassandra and Redis.

Network Security Engineer

5+ years managing network firewalls such as Cisco ASA and Juniper SRX firewalls, Python scripting skills, and hands-on experience addressing network connectivity issues. A bachelor's degree and certificates at the expert level are required.

Sr. Software Engineer-Data Platform

10+ years of software development expertise in a Java/Linux environment, including 5+ years of architecting and implementing scalable data-demanding systems. A bachelor's degree in computer science or an equivalent degree is necessary, with a master's degree in computer science being strongly desired.

For more such roles, one can visit the link.