AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Medical Department has invited applications for the recruitment of Hospital Administrator posts in the Hospitals under AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The posts are on a contractual basis with a two-year term.

A notification was issued for the recruitment of 47 Hospital Administrator posts which can be done online at https://dmeaponline.com website.

The application process commenced on Wednesday.

Last Date: Eligible candidates should apply by the 17th of January.

Fees: The application fee is Rs.1,000 for OC and BC candidates, and Rs.750 for SC, ST, and disabled candidates.

Qualifications: Candidates who have completed MBBS/BDS and Master's Degree in Hospital Administration/Hospital Management/MBA Hospital Management/MBA Human Resource courses and other qualifications can apply.

Maximum age limit should not exceed 42 years as of 1st July this year.

SC, ST, BC candidates are exempted from the age limit by 5 years, Ex-servicemen by 3 years and PWD by 10 years.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Women and Child Welfare Department on Thursday and ordered the completion of the promotion process and the filling of vacant posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department. As per the sources, there are 63 CDPO vacancies, and a notification would be issued shortly about these vacancies shortly.

