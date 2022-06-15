AP High Court Refuses To Withhold Group-1 Interviews

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday gave a nod to Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to conduct Group-1 interviews which are scheduled from June 15 to 29. The court refused to withhold the interviews as requested by the petitioners.

The High Court also made it clear that the results would be subject to the final judgment. APPSC has been directed to submit the answer sheets and the marks details in a sealed cover to the court.

After releasing the notification in 2018, the commission had conducted the Prelims in 2019 and the Mains in December 2020. The results were declared in April 2021, but they were marred by controversies of “irregularities” on account of digital evaluation of the answer sheets. Candidates who did not find their name in the list went to the High Court seeking justice.

On October 1, 2021, the High Court observed that the commission did not convey in the notification about the digital valuation. It also found procedural error and set aside the results, and directed the commission to do a manual evaluation of the answer sheets and release the results in three months.

