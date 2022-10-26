AP High Court Recruitment 2022: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released notifications for recruitment to fill 3,673 posts both in the AP High Court and District Courts. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts.

AP District Court Recruitment 2022: Applications for AP District Court Posts commenced on 22nd October 2022 and the last to apply is on 11th November 2022.

AP High Court Recruitment 2022: For AP High Court Posts the application dates start from 29th October 2022 and the last date to apply is on 15th November 2022.

Applications for both the AP High Court and District Court recruitment has to be submitted in Online Mode for these 3673 Posts.

AP High Court Vacancies: Section Officer/ Court Officer/ Scrutiny Officer/ Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officers, Computer Operators, Overseer, Assistants, Examiners, Typists, Copyists, Assistant Overseer, Drivers, Office Subordinates, Stenographers, Junior Assistant, Field Assistant, Record Assistant, Driver (Light Vehicle), and Process Server

AP District Court Vacancies: Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Field Assistants, Examiners, Copyists, Record Assistants, Drivers (Light Vehicle), Process Servers, and Office Subordinates.

The selection process is through Computer-Based Tests/ Written Examinations, Skill Tests, and Transcription Tests from shorthand to longhand will be conducted in MS Word.

Age: The candidate must have completed the age of 18 years and must not have completed the age of 42 years as on 1st July 2022.

The relaxation in the upper age limit for category candidates will be given as per the rules.

Applications Fees: OC, EWS, BC candidates have to pay Rs.800 and SC, ST candidates have to pay Rs.400 as fees.

Each post will have computer-based test. However, the posts of Section Officer (SO) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the High Court are being filled directly instead of through promotions.

To this extent High Court Registrar Alapati Giridhar has issued different notifications. For further details log onto the AP High Court website- hc.ap.nic.in

